City resume hostilities with Arsenal …as United eye clean sweep over Chelsea in FA Cup ties

The cavernous setting of an empty Wembley stadium will play host to two FA Cup semifinals this weekend as holders Manchester City face Arsenal in a week when old animosities between the clubs were flamed, while Chelsea and Manchester United switch focus from their battle for a place in next season’s Champions League.

City and Arsenal are first up on Saturday as the Gunners attempt to spring a surprise for the second time in a week after downing English champions Liverpool 2-1 on Wednesday.

Only once in the past 10 years have Arsenal finished above City in the table and Pep Guardiola’s men have won the past seven meetings between the two by a combined score of 20-2.

Mikel Arteta played his part in back-to-back league titles for City in the past two seasons as Guardiola’s assistant, but now has the tough task of beating his former boss.

Beating Liverpool was a perfect confidence booster, but victory came thanks to two uncharacteristic errors from Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker as Jurgen Klopp’s men camped inside their half for much of the match with nearly 70 percent possession and 24 shots to Arsenal’s three.

Arsenal need to bridge a similar gap against a City side that has been in ominous form since a 3-0 win when the sides last met on the first night of the Premier League’s restart last month.

Guardiola even had the luxury of resting Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte from the start of Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Bournemouth, while Arteta has bemoaned the “crazy minutes” his key players have amassed in recent weeks.

Tomorrow, there is a second clash as United look to complete a clean sweep against Chelsea this season having won three previous meetings between the sides this season.

United are on a 19-game unbeaten run in all competitions and will be confident of reaching the final with the in-form front three of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood perfectly set up to expose Chelsea’s defensive flaws on the counter-attack.

United and Chelsea look the most likely candidates if the two-horse race for the title between City and Liverpool in recent years is to be expanded next term.

However, doubts remain over whether Solskjaer and Frank Lampard are the men to lead each club back to winning league titles up against coaches of the calibre of Guardiola and Klopp.

For both, winning a trophy would be the perfect way to build momentum into next season, leaving plenty to play for even if no fans can be present at Wembley. -Supersport