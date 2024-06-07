CITEG backs Dr Bawumia’s presidential bid

Citizens Eye Gha­na (CITEG), a civil society organisation, has declared its support for the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to the organ­isation, it had reviewed Dr Bawumia’s 70-point policies for implementation if elected president and found them capa­ble of furthering the country’s development.

At a press conference in Ac­cra on Wednesday, the General Manager of the group, Kwame Osei Bempah, expressed confidence in the candidate’s extensive knowledge, experi­ence, humility, and unwaver­ing commitment to Ghana’s prosperity.

He said, “It is only Dr Bawumia who can easily lead the NPP to break the eight and retain political power in the forthcoming elections.”

Mr Bempah said the organi­sation was aligned with the gov­erning NPP because the party had outperformed all govern­ments in the Fourth Republic in terms of development.

He, therefore, urged all its members, home and abroad, as well as supporters of flagbearer aspirant, Kennedy Agyapong, to rally behind Dr Bawumia.

Mr Bempah pledged to campaign for Dr Bawumia across the country to ensure his victory and the NPP’s success on December 7, 2024.

He recounted the organisa­tion’s previous endorsement of Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central Constituency, Mr Agyapong, in his bid for the NPP flagbearership.

He said, “Although Mr Ag­yapong performed admirably as a first-time candidate, it is now imperative for us to unite and focus on our primary objective: ‘Breaking the Eight’ by secur­ing victory in the December Presidential and Parliamentary elections.”

He added, “We, the members of CITEG, who supported and campaigned for Kennedy Agyapong, now declare our unwavering support for Dr Bawumia and pledge to cam­paign for him until victory is achieved on December 7.”

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG