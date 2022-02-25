Chrispod Health and Diagnostic Centre inaugurated at Dome

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Ga East, Mrs Elizabeth Kaakie, Mann yesterday inaugurated the Chrispod Health and Diagnostic Centre at Dome in Accra to provide quality healthcare to the people.

The facility is equipped with modern diagnostic machines and has several departments and units, such as consultancy rooms, laboratories, radiological investigations, ultra-scan machines, 60 beds, two theatres, pharmacy and a 130 capacity mortuary.

The MCE, in her remarks noted that the establishment of the health facility was a great relief to the people as there were not many of such to provide quality health care in a rapidly growing municipality.

She said the limited resources that past governments had been faced with made it difficult for them to fully address issues in the health sector, adding that “the establishment of this facility will supplement government’s effort in addressing health issues.”

Mrs Mann explained that her outfit would work in collaboration with the hospital in ensuring healthy living among the people, and also promote well being of all at all ages in consonance with the Sustainable Development Goal 3.

She said that the assembly would provide the hospital and diagnostic centre with technical support and guidance to help it accommodate more patients and extend its services.

The MCE entreated staff of the hospital to be hospitable to their clients in the discharge of their duties.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Founder of the hospital and diagnostic centre, Mr Christian Kpodo said his desire to build such a facility stemmed from an experience at the Korle-bu Hospital where he had a challenge in the acquisition of bed.

He further explained that the establishment of the facility was a way of giving back to society as a business man, and therefore, urged other philanthropists to emulate such act as the government alone could not solve the problems faced by the health sector.

For his part, the Ga East Municipal Director of Health, Dr Selorm Kutsoati, indicated that the board members led by the founder of the hospital had closely engaged the Health Department of the assembly since the commencement of its establishment while reiterating his outfit’s support for the hospital.

The Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Eli Atikpui, indicated that the hospital would in the next three months provide specialist consultation in gynecological, dental and eye services and also increase its staff population from 35 to 140.

Dr Atikpui said the management of the hospital would put the necessary measures in place to maintain the facility.

The ceremony had in attendance dignitaries from the clergy, traditional leaders and former legislators.

BY BENJAMIN ARCTON-TETTEY