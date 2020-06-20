Chinese Embassy supports GCAA with PPE to fight COVID-19

The Chinese Embassy in Ghana has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) in support of the fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The items included 10,000 nose masks, 10 infrared thermometers and 400 bottles of hand sanitisers.

Presenting the items in Accra yesterday, outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Shi Ting Wang, said, the world was currently dealing with a common enemy (COVID-19) and it was appropriate countries work together to eliminate it.

As to Ghana’s development, he said that China would continue to provide support to Ghana in fighting against the spread of the disease.

He said, China was the first country to make available PPE to Ghana earlier this year when the disease began to spread to Africa, saying that “such support was China’s contribution to Ghana’s fight against the virus.”

“This donation is to GCAA, which over the years has built a special relationship with China. Our hope is that these PPE will help in protecting staff of the Authority from the virus. China will not stop supporting Ghana and we will do more when we have the resources,” he stated.

Although he said his two-year stint in the country was short, he described Ghana as a critical partner which has given him fond memories through progressive co-operation and favourable personal relations.

Mr Wang expressed gratitude to the country for the hospitality, and urged Ghana to continuously build strategic relations with China in furtherance of the country’s development and ensure the wellbeing of the people.

Director General of GCAA, Simon Allotey, thanked China for the gesture and lauded the Embassy for facilitating strategic co-operation and partnership between the two countries in the aviation industry.

He said China has played a vital role in enhancing air travel safety and security across the globe, and noted that China’s investments and knowledge-sharing has spurred growth in Ghana’s aviation sector as the country work towards becoming an aviation hub in the sub-region.

The PPE, Mr Allotey said, would be used effectively to curtail spread of COVID-19 within the Authority and partners.

