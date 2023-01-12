China-funded Africa CDC building inaugurated

The China-fund­ed and headquar­ters for the Af­rican Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has been inaugu­rated in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa.

The newly appointed Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who’s visiting Ethiopia as part of a week-long tour of the conti­nent, was joined by the chairper­son of African Union Commis­sion, Moussa Faki Mahamat, at the opening of the $80m (£65m) headquarters, which also built and equipped by China.

The project – which Mr Qin said was a testament to the grow­ing relations between his country and Africa – is seen as the latest example of China’s increasing investment on the continent.

Beijing accelerated its involve­ment to tackle health crises after the Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2014.

Four years later, it announced its plan to build the Africa CDC headquarters.

The agency led the conti­nent’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. —BBC