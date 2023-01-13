China: Five dead after man drives into crowd in Guangzhou

Chinese police have arrested a man who drove a car into pedestrians in Guangzhou, killing five people and injuring 13 others.

The incident has sparked wide­spread public outrage, with many accusing the man of deliberately targeting people.

Videos posted online showed the driver getting out of the car and throwing banknotes into the air, shortly after the crash.

Police have detained the 22-year-old man and launched an investigation.

The crash took place on Wednesday during the evening rush hour at a busy junction in the southern city of 19 million.

“He deliberately drove into the people who were waiting for the traffic light. He rammed the car into them maliciously. After that, he made a U-turn and hit people again,” an eyewitness told local outlet, Hongxin News.

“He wasn’t driving too quickly, but some people couldn’t run away in time because they wouldn’t have known he was hitting people deliberately.”

The man also reportedly drove into a traffic police officer and his motorcycle, but the officer man­aged to escape. —BBC