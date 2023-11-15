Chieftaincy Ministry plans to push for national policy to promote religious co-existence

The Ministry of Chieftain­cy and Religious Affairs is to develop a National Policy on Religion to address the challenges and promote opportunities that arise from the co-existence of differ­ent faiths and beliefs in the country.

The proposed policy, being drafted with support from the United Nations Popu­lation Fund (UNFPA), would provide a framework for the protection and pro­motion of the rights and freedoms of all religious groups, as well as the prevention and resolution of conflicts that may arise from religious differences.

Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, dis­closed this at a news conference in Accra yesterday.

He said, as part of the process of reviewing the proposed national policy, the ministry would hold stakeholder consul­tations in all the 16 regions to discuss and provide policy direction, strategies, and operations to mitigate identified issues aimed at achieving an inclusive, and tolerant religious environment for social cohesion and peaceful coexistence.

“The regional stakeholder consultation is an opportunity for us to hear from you, the representatives of various religious communities, civil society organisations, academic institutions, media outlets, other relevant stakeholders and the general public about your concerns, suggestions and recommendations on how to shape a policy that reflects the aspirations and values of our people,” he added.

The minister said, records from the 2021 Population and Housing Census by the Ghana Statistical Service identified 21.9 million Ghanaians as Christians, 6.1 million Ghanaians as Muslims, one million Gha­naians as traditionalists, 1.4 million in other religions and about 400,000 non-re­ligious, stating that “with these statistics, it is safe to project that almost all Ghanaians are religious.”

However, Mr Asamoah Boateng said the practice of religion had given rise to some social challenges including weak enforce­ment and limited adher­ence to laws governing the conduct and practice of religion, religious fanaticism, money laundering, false indoc­trination, inter and intra faith disputes and incitement to gender-based violence.

The minister said, while the ministry appreciates and commend the works of some religious leaders, there was the need to take proactive measures to engineer the necessary reforms needed for addressing the worrying issues that had sprung up.

He called on all the stakeholders to fully participate and share perspectives on the development of the policy that would foster peace, harmony and prosperity for the development of the country.

The Country Representative of UNF­PA, Dr Wilfred Ochan, said the UNPFA, recognised the role of religious leaders, hence their partnership with the Chieftain­cy Ministry to draft a proposed national policy that would promote religious harmony, diversity and tolerance in the country.

He pledged their continuous support to ensure that the ministry executes its man­date for the socio-economic development of the country.

