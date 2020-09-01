CrimeHot!

Chief, others grabbed for brutalising 60-year-old woman

September 1, 2020
The Savannah Region police have arrested five persons, including the chief of Simpuni and his linguist, for allegedly brutalising  60 -year-old woman, Merit Ibrahim,  at Sumpini in the West Gonja District.

The five, currently in police custody, were suspected to have participated in beating the woman, who was accused of being a witch.

They are Haruna Jebuni, 58, chief of Sumpini, Zakaria Abdul Karim, 30, Shaibu Iddrisu, 35, Atta Alhassan, 57, and Salugu Isahaku, popularly called Orulanaa,45.


The Savannah Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Owusu Agyekum, who confirmed the arrest to journalists, yesterday, said the suspects were assisting the police in investigation.

He appealed to the public to assist the police with information to enable them to arrest all people involved in the beating of the woman


The youth of Sumpini on Sunday night attacked and brutalised Madam  Ibrahim,  after accusing her and three others of planning to kill a relative spiritually, but the three others managed to escape.

FROM YAKUBU ABDUL-MAJEED, DAMONGO

