Chief Justice inaugurates Gbese District Court in Accra

The Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Ye­boah, has inaugu­rated the Gbese District Court at Ayalolo in Accra yesterday in order to expand justice delivery.

With the inauguration of the new court, proceedings at the Adjabeng District Court will now be heard here to pave way for reno­vation works.

The facility is fitted with solar power, generator set and borehole to ensure regular and uninterrupted water and power supply.

The land for the court facility was provided by the Gbese Mantse and Adonten of the Ga State, Nii Dr Ayi-Bonte II, on behalf of the stool.

According to Justice Anin-Ye­boah court buildings had been constructed in other parts of the capital to deal with the lack and distressingly poor state of court infrastructure to promote justice delivery.

He stated that the unavailability of lands in Accra to build court­houses was a bane and therefore commended Nii Dr Ayi-Bonte II for the provision of land.

The Chief Justice said the judi­ciary was committed to building a system of justice that assured litigants of efficiency and timely delivery of justice.

Justice Anin-Yeboah assured that his office would ensure that the new courts did not only inspire productivity but reflected the authority and dignity of the judiciary.

He said court houses were national assets which should be cherished and maintained appropri­ately for posterity.

The Chief Justice, therefore, urged the staff and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to adopt the highest maintenance culture for both the facility and equipment.

The Metropolitan Chief Execu­tive (MCE) of Accra, Mrs Eliza­beth Sackey, said the metropolis was a convergence point for all groups of people which come with its own challenges such as land litigation, chieftaincy disputes, petty crimes and drug peddling.

“Therefore, with the construc­tion of this court house and other courts in the region, I am hopeful that the afore-mentioned challeng­es would be a thing of the past,” she said.

For his part, Nii Dr Ayi-Bonte II said the Gbese stool was ready to provide land in any of its areas to government for the establishment of courts and police stations in order to bring respect and develop­ment to the area.

“Wherever you want to build a court house, let me know and I, Gbese Mantse and Adonten of the Ga State, will give it to you,” he stated.

He commended the Chief Justice for spearheading the courts projects and pledged his support for the judiciary.

BY JEMIMA ESINAM KUATSINU