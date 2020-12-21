Chief commends Amewu for winning Hohoe seat

Togbe Adzimah V, Chief of Gbi Abansi in Hohoe, has commended Mr John-Peter Amewu, Minister of Energy and newly elected Member of Parliament (MP) for Hohoe Constituency on his victory.

He noted that the election of Mr Amewu came as a result of his perseverance, hard work and determination.

Togbe Adzimah in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said “I wish to convey to you my special congratulatory message for emerging victorious as the Parliamentary candidate-elect for Hohoe Constituency in the just ended parliamentary elections held across the country on December 7, 2020.

“Your perseverance, hard work and determination won you this victory. You never gave up after two unsuccessful attempts in 2004 and 2008.”

He said the people of Hohoe Constituency had seen the capabilities demonstrated during Mr Amewu’s days as Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and becoming a cabinet Minister.

Togbe Adzimah said the positions occupied by the MP-elect brought “unparallel development projects” to the constituency.

He noted that the development projects had reposed the confidence of electorate in Mr Amewu by voting for him to represent them in Parliament, to champion and transform their lives through infrastructural and human-centred development as stated in his “One Family, One Opportunity” campaign message. -GNA