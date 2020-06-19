Chelsea agree terms with Werner

Chelsea has completed the signing of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, subject to a medical.

Chelsea have agreed to pay €50m (£45m) to trigger the release clause of Werner, who is set to earn more than €10m (£9m) per season in England.

The Germany international has agreed a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge and becomes Chelsea’s second signing of the summer after Ajax’s Hakim Ziyech.

Discussing his move to west London, Werner told the official Chelsea website: “I am delighted to be signing for Chelsea; it is a very proud moment for me to be joining this great club.

“I of course want to thank RB Leipzig, the club and the fans, for four fantastic years. You will forever be in my heart.

“I look forward to next season with my new team-mates, my new manager and of course the Chelsea fans. Together we have a very successful future ahead of us.”

Werner has made a total of 157 appearances for RB Leipzig, scoring 93 goals and making 40 assists, developing into one of Europe’s most coveted forwards.

The 24-year-old will remain with RB Leipzig for the remainder of the Bundesliga season before joining up with his new team-mates next month.

His current employers have backed Werner to be a success in the Premier League and Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia, speaking to the Chelsea website, added: “We are very excited that Timo Werner has chosen to join Chelsea. –Skysports