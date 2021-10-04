Celebration wasn’t disrespectful to Ronaldo – Everton hero

EVERTON’S hero Andros Townsend produced Cristiano Ronaldo’s trademark celebration after scoring, but speaking to BT Sport after the game, he claimed it was out of respect for the five-time Balon d’Or winner.

“This guy is my idol. I grew up watching him, hours on the training pitch trying to execute his techniques, maybe need to spend longer on his celebration! It wasn’t great execution!

“But it was respect to Ronaldo, honoured to be on the same field as him.”

Manchester United drew 1-1 with Everton, leaving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side with just two wins in six games.

United’s Bruno Fernandes was superb for the majority of the game at Old Trafford, but his weak corner was the first mistake that led to Everton’s leveller.

Speaking to BBC after the game, Fernandes said United need to take a look at themselves after dropping more points at home.

“We should win this game. We should create more chances. We should not concede that kind of goal. It’s not the first time and we have to look at our mistakes and see what we can do.

“We don’t look at the league table at this moment but of course we should have more points. We drop points at home and we should not do that. These last two games at home was not good enough in the Premier League. If we want silverware at the end of the season we have to do much better.” – Sky Sports