Cecilia Dapaah case:  2 granted GH¢2m bail, 5 remanded

The Accra Cir­cuit Court has granted GH¢­1million bail each with three sureties to two of seven persons standing trial for alleged theft at the residence of Ms Cecilia Dapaah, a former Minister for Sanitation and Wa­ter Resources.

The court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusuaa Appiah ordered that the two sureties be justified, and also remanded the five others in police custody.

The two accused, who were granted bail, are said to be lac­tating mothers.

All the accused are facing eleven charges for allegedly stealing money and items from the residence of the former minister.

The charges include six counts of stealing and five counts of dishonestly receiving.

The court ordered the defence counsels for the two granted bail to provide docu­mented evidence proving that they are lactating mothers.

Prosecution, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Emmanuel Nyamekye said that the fact and charge sheets had been amended.

Meanwhile, the court has dis­charged Kwaku Botwe, father of Patience Botwe, alias, Maabena.

The prosecution said one other accused, Franklin Sarakpo, was at large.

DSP Nyamekye said the complainants in the case were Mr Daniel Osei Kufour and his wife Mrs Cecilia Abena Dapaah, who lived at Abelemkpe in Accra.

The prosecution said the first accused, Patience Botwe, was a house help of the complainants, and that the second accused, Sarah Agyei, was unemployed and a former house help of the complainants.

DSP Nyamekye said the third accused, Benjamin Sowah, was Pa­tience Botwe’s boyfriend, and the fourth accused, Malik Dauda, was first accused’s former boyfriend and the fifth accused is Christiana Achab, a trader.

The court heard that the sixth accused is Job Pomary, husband of fifth accused, the seventh ac­cused, Yahaya Sumaila, an excava­

tor operator, residing at Sagnarigu, in the Tamale Metropolis and eighth accused, Franklin Sarakpo, son of fifth accused, who is on the run.

DSP Nyamekye said the police commenced investigations when in June 2023, the complainants reported theft of their cash and personal effects.

It said police investigations led to the arrest of the first and third accused persons at their hide outs in Tamale in the Northern Region.

DSP Nyamekye said when a search was conducted in the rooms of accused, USD40,000 and GH¢7,619.70 were found.

The prosecution said further investigations revealed that in October last year, Mr Kufour returned from town and noticed that their bedroom, had been opened and heard an unusual noise in the house.

DSP Nyamekye said when he (complainant) entered the room, he found the first accused hiding behind the door of the storeroom holding duplicate keys to the mas­ter bedroom.

The court heard that the com­plainants detected theft of money and personal belonging from the room.

DSP Nyamekye said the first accused told the police during interrogation that, she gave USD70,000 out of the stolen money to the fifth accused al­legedly to buy a three-bedroom house at Amrahia for her, and also bought some brand new items, which were retrieved from the house.

The case has been adjourned to August 22, 2023.