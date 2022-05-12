CBG rewards soldiers escorting bullion vans

Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) has presented a letter of commendation and an undisclosed amount of money to soldiers detailed for bullion van escort duties at the bank.

The letter of commendation and the money was also to appreciate them for their professionalism and diligence in the execution of their duties.

Presenting the items,the Head of Security and Investigations at CBG, Mr Habib Sanda recounted the efforts of the soldiers in foiling an attack on the bank’s bullion van one month ago.

He stated that the culprits have since been arrested and handed to the police, adding that investigations revealed that the culprits were on the police wanted list for various crimes.

The Chief Staff Officer Army Headquarters, Brig Gen Charles Agyemang-Prempehsaid the army would continue to provide the necessary security and protection to institutions and Ghanaians at large to enable them conduct their activities in a safe and peaceful environment.

He expressed his appreciation for the honour done the soldiers.

There has been numerous bullion van robberies in the country in recent times across the country.

Between February 2021 and February 2022, Greater Accra Region alone recorded four separate attacks. Whilst the last one was foiled, the earlier three witnessed the armed robbers bolting with huge sums of money.

In these incidents across the country, several policemen were killed, bullion van drivers and escorts were killed. However, police authorities blamed the attacks on the weak and unsecured nature of the bullion vans.

The Ghana Police Service recently announced that about four policemen had been arrested in connection following intelligence-led investigation” into some of the robberies that recently occurred in the country.

It said another suspect believed to be a civilian was also arrested by the police while some other 5 civilian suspects have gone into hiding.

The police in a statement also stated that a raid at Borteyman in the Tema West municipality led to the death of two other police officers during exchange of gunshots.

The two, according to the police, had earlier been arrested in connection with the bullion van robberies.

BY TIMES REPORTER