CBG MD named Most Respected CEO

The Managing Director (MD) of Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG), Daniel Wilson Addo, has been adjudged Most Respected Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of state-owned banks at the 2020 Ghana Industry CEOs Awards held in Accra.

The prestigious awards scheme is aimed at identifying and recognising the most outstanding CEOs in corporate Ghana across a wide range of sectors over the last 12 months.

Commenting on the award, Mr Addo said his award is a testament of CBG coming to stay.

“I am thrilled and encouraged to be honoured with this award. I dedicate this prestigious award to the board, management, the hardworking staff of CBG, and to our cherished customers. You encourage me to work even harder,” he said.

Appointed Managing Director of the Consolidated Bank in August 2018, Daniel Wilson Addo has been very instrumental in building trust in Ghana’s banking sector within two years.

Under his leadership of strategic insights and execution, Mr Addo and his team are delivering exceptional business growth to create value for customers and shareholders, throughout CBG’s 114 branches.

With over 24 years’ extensive experience in banking, he has worked with many banks in and outside Ghana and has contributed significantly to the growth of the banking industry in Ghana.

Prior to heading CBG, he served in several roles in Standard Chartered Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) and First Atlantic Bank Limited. At different times he was Deputy Managing Director of UBA Ghana, Managing Director of UBA Tanzania and Executive Director of First Atlantic Bank.

The Most Respected CEO recognition follows his recent award at the Ghana Development Awards for his contribution to the growth and development in the banking sector and for providing excellent banking services in Ghana.

BY TIMES REPORTER