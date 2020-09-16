CBG MD honoured at Ghana Development Awards

The Managing Director (MD) of Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG), Daniel Wilson Addo, has been given an award for his contribution to the growth and development of the banking sector and for providing excellent banking services in Ghana.

He received the award at the Ghana Development Awards held in Accra.

The occasion, the second edition of the awards usually held every four years to coincide with the election cycle of Ghana, was organised by The Business Executive Limited in Accra.

The awards recognise hardworking institutions and personalities within the public and private sectors who have contributed to the development of the country and the economy.



In a brief remark, the leader of the delegation from CBG who received the award on behalf of Mr Addo thanked the organisers of the awards, saying, “It is with great pride we receive this award on behalf of our Managing Director and thank you for the recognition given him for something he is passionate about, making a business grow and be viable.’’

“At CBG, our brand promise is, ‘We stand with you’ and this is evident in the work of Daniel, hence this award,” they said.



Mr Addo, upon receiving the plaque and certificate, dedicated them to the many loyal customers and stakeholders of CBG who had believed in CBG from the very beginning till date.

“Our cherished customers and stakeholders are the reason we are a solid bank. Our brand promise to customers is absolute,” he said.



The Managing Director of CBG has steered the bank from inception to one of the top banks in Ghana, having put together people adept at their jobs, technology and processes that met Bank of Ghana regulations, as well as international standards.





With over 24 years of extensive experience in banking, Mr Addo has worked with many banks in and outside Ghana and has contributed significantly to the growth of the banking industry in Ghana.

He has served in several roles in Standard Chartered Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) and First Atlantic Bank Limited.

At different times, he was Deputy Managing Director of UBA Ghana, Managing Director of UBA Tanzania and Executive Director of First Atlantic Bank.



He has been involved in bank start-up and two bank turnarounds, and with his strategic insights and execution, he delivered exceptional business growth to create value.

Mr Addo has been very instrumental in building trust in Ghana’s banking sector and under his leadership, Consolidated Bank has made significant strides in two years of existence.

