‘Catch Them Young’refereeing policy outdoored

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Tuesday launched the “Catch Them Young Refereeing” policy that seeks to uncover young refereeing talents.

With the policy,the referees committeewill hope to identify, educate and train youngsters with the desire for refereeing.

It will target teenagers from age 13-16 and will be made to officiate juvenile matches within their respective regions.

Explaining the policy at the launch, GFA Referees Manager, Mr Alex Kotey said the project will require the GFA to establish a Centre of Refereeing Excellence (CORE) at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

It will also require the establishmentof an online-learning platform to support the education of referees at the grassroots level.

He said the GFA’s Referees Instructors will develop the profile of Grassroots referees with the Referee’s department’s also developing Online and Facial Grassroots Refereeing courses to develop persons that fit the profile.

“Catch Them Young Referees are persons trained and qualified to officiate competitive, small-sided or recreational youth matches and amateur matches.”

“The Grassroots Referee course will be split into two parts: one online and the other in-person instructed by the GFA/RFA Refereeing Department”, the Ex FIFA/CAF referee explained.

The GFA President,Mr Kurt E.S Okraku who witnessed the launch spoke about the importanceto inculcate the needed values in referees at the early stage and train them to attain the highest level in refereeing.

“If we want good referees who can compete with the best in the world at male and female competitions, then it is important to identify and start training them at an early“.

He said the policy would enhance the morals and integrity of young prospective referees and build their ambitions in refereeing.

He hoped that the policy will cover every corner of the country to find every boy or girl with a passion for refereeing and add value to them.

Mr Okraku added that the Association intends to replicate the policy across all District Football Associations to give a fair chance to every young person with an interest in refereeing.

The launch was supported by GFA Executive Council members Habiba Attah, Samuel Anim Addo, Kingsley Osei Bonsu, Nana Safo Oduro; President of the Referees Association of Ghana(RAG), retired referee Justice Yeboah, Vice Chairman of the Referees Committee Michael Oti Adjei and young refereeing prospect Christopher Okpoti, who is the face of the policy.