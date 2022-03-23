Carnage on road: 14 die in gory accident …at Asem Asa Number Two

At least 14 persons are reported dead in a fatal crash at Asem Asa Number Two, near Beposo, on the Takoradi-Accra Highway, in the Shama District of the Western Region yesterday afternoon.

They were 10 men and four women.

Victims trapped in the crash included a Chinese, who were travelling in a Ford bus from Tarkwa to Accra, and truck driver and mate at about 2:02 pm, eyewitnesses reported.

The crash occurred when the Ford bus collided head-on with a truck loaded with stones, coming from the Cape Coast end, had a tyre burst and collided with the truck, and that the two vehicles exploded and caught fire while victims were burnt beyond recognition, the Ghanaian Times gathered.

The dead have been conveyed to the Central Regional Hospital, Cape Coast, for preservation and autopsy.

Fire teams from Sekondi, Daboase, Elmina and Komenda and police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) personnel, led by their Regional Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Felix Fosu-Agyemang, MTTD Commander, Chief Superintendent Isaac Sorpkah, went to the scene to conduct emergency operations in the Takoradi-Accra highway and also clear the wreckage.

“All the 14 passengers on board the Ford bus with registration number GW 6628-21 died, but, the truck driver and mate who escaped the fire but suffered severe injuries have been sent to the Central regional Hospital, (Interbeton) for treatment,” Chief Superintendent Sorpkah told the journalists at the crash scene.

Meanwhile, he said, the police and fire scene investigations from the Central Region had taken over the case for further investigations.

The accident drew a huge crowd which was taking photographs similar to the Appiatse explosion scenes.

FROM CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE, TAKORADI



