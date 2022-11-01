Car snatcher jailed 15years

The Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a farmer to 15 years imprisonment in hard labour for snatching a Toyota Corolla.

Emmanuel Badasu, 35, denied robbing Mr Shadrack Ofori, complainant, of his GH¢2,595.00, Huawei and Samsung cellular phones, valued GH¢4,500.00, and official saloon car, but was found culpable after the trial.

His accomplice, only named Bortey, is on the run.

Police Chief Inspector Benson Benneh told the court that the complainant, Mr Ofori, a pharmacist, worked with the PHARMANOVA Company at Community 14, Lashibi.

The prosecution said on November 22, 2019, at about 1:30 am, Mr Ofori, made a complaint at the Sakumono Police that he was attacked and robbed in his room by two men.

Chief Insp. Benneh said the men, wielding a machete and mallet, broke into the room and caused damage to the main wooden door.

He told the court that the gang robbed the complainant of his official vehicle with the registration number GR 9150-17 and cash and phones.

Chief Insp. Benneh said that the stolen car had a tracking device, and his company helped in tracking it immediately.

The prosecution said the police patrol team was furnished with the location of the car and together with the complainant and a witness in the case, traced the car to Osu near Old American Embassy, where Badasu, the convict, was spotted with the car, and he was arrested.

Chief Insp. Benneh said the car was found without the number plate and “PHARMANOVA,” the company’s logo on both front doors of the car.

The prosecution said convict was escorted together with the car to the Sakumono Police Station for investigations.

Chief Insp. Benneh said convict denied the offence in his cautioned statement to the police and mentioned Bortey, his accomplice, now at large, as the owner of the car. – GNA