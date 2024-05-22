Car rental services urged to conduct background checks on customers

The General Manager of Deluxe Car rentals, Mr Isaac Boakye, has advised owners of car rental services to verify the accuracy of customer-provided information by conducting background checks.

That, according to him would prevent any potential risks or issues that may arise from renting out vehicles to customers with questionable backgrounds.

“By conducting thorough background checks, car rental services can protect themselves from potential liabilities and ensure the safety of their vehicles,” he stated.

Mr Boakye gave the advice at the opening ceremony of the car rental company in Accra.

He indicated that the unique aspect of his company was the rental process, which involved verifying customers’ identification cards and conducting background checks.

Mr Boakye reiterated to customers that their safety was a top priority, emphasing that the company had implemented various safety measures.

These, he said included thorough checks of the car’s engines, ensuring their road worthiness and conducting regular mechanical inspections.

The CEO of the company, Mr Daniel Morkla, stated that the vision of the car rental company was to create an online platform for renting and swapping cars.

“Our goal is not just to rent cars, as we have been doing for the past five years. Instead, we aim to transition this service online. We want to develop a platform where individuals can easily rent, buy, or swap cars online,” he elaborated.

He further noted that the company by the end of July this year would have a working website for the transaction of business with customers, and also launch an app in android and iPhone Operating System (iOS) for customers to download.

