Capemay Properties launches ‘Home at Home’ campaign

Capemay Properties Limited, a real estate development company in Ghana, has launched its “Home at Home” campaign to invite Diasporans and foreign nationals with business interest in Ghana to invest in the country.

In the wake of Diasporans and people of African heritage returning and connecting with their roots and by making visiting their home country in Africa part of their lifestyle, the campaign aims at projecting Ghana as the gateway to Africa and to bring world-class facilities to the doorsteps of diasporas, investors among others to invest in real estate in Ghana.

Speaking on the campaign, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Capemay Properties, Mrs Eunice Adjei Bonsu, said the campaign sought to welcome diasporans and business investors home to the finest selection of luxury and comfort that Signature Apartments present.

“Capemay Properties is excited to unveil the ‘Home at Home’ Campaign to welcome our brothers and sisters who are now living in different parts of the world to Ghana. With this campaign, we intend to create a warm reconnection between Ghanaians and Diasporas looking to return home,” she said.

Mrs Bonsu said “As a community in itself, the Signature offers fantastic amenities with its firsts for residential development in Accra, a movie theatre exclusive to residents and their guests, bowling alley, both roof and ground floor swimming pools offering exceptional views, retail shops, Business centre, Restaurants and mini supermarkets, health and beauty centres. Tenants will enjoy these amenities and the generous green spaces lined with therapeutic water features,” she added.

The Signature Logo, inspired by the Adinkra symbol, MMFRADAN which means a strong building or foundation represents the strength and resilience of the African.

The Signature Apartment offers ideal properties to invest in; the location of the Signature is known as the best, connecting to all parts of Accra and its environs.

