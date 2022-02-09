Canadian firm, NSS partner to build entrepreneurial capacity of youth

A Canadian management firm, I am Worth It Project, has partnered the National Service Scheme (NSS) to implement a programme aimed at developing the entrepreneurial capacity of the youth in the country.

As part of the programme, the firm is training the top management and regional directors of NSS to execute the new policy of equipping service personnel with the requisite skills to create their own businesses.

The firm, which has a global reputation of providing soft skills training, innovative business skills and personal development, is also offering the management of NSS with the skills and knowledge to come out with ways to make the programme sustainable.

I am Worth it Project, last Sunday, organised a two-day intensive training in Accra and took the NSS management through teamwork and modern skills in dealing with the youth on the theme “Deployment for Employment: The NSS Approach to Development”.

Addressing the participants, the Lead Consultant and the Chief Executive Officer, I am Worth it Project, Ms Tammy Sheger, who has over 30 years of combined experience in business, leadership and training, said their proprietary methods of teaching soft skills were designed to work in the day-to-day real world of business, career and life.

She said studies had shown that up to 85 per cent of people who had succeeded in various fields had soft skills and stressed the need for the youth to be trained in soft skills programmes that addressed the deeper psychological and social constraints facing youth.

“Increasing one youth’s earning potential not only changes the life of the one young person but that of their family, their community and the world at large. The ultimate outcome of the project was to enhance economic empowerment, well-being and long-term employment for the youth in Ghana,”Ms Sheger said.

In a speech read on his behalf, the Minister of Education, Mr Yaw OseiAdutwum, commended the Executive Director and his management team for supporting the NSS to implement the programme.

He called on the staff and management of NSS to contribute in diverse ways to ensure the realisation of the goals of the new strategic direction being spearheaded by the current Executive Director.

The Executive Director of the National Service Scheme, MrOseiAssibeyAntwi, stated that the scheme partnered the consultants because it was repositioning itself to fully develop service personnel for the business world.

MrOseiAssibey said the new directions had become urgent due to the increasing number of youth who were deployed by the scheme and the impending situation which would exponentially increase the number of service personnel ready for the world of work.

“By the time the personnel bid us farewell after their one-year of national service we should be able to beat our chest and tell the world that now we have really equipped them, provided them with the required skills to either establish their own businesses, employ others and contribute to reducing the unemployment rate or be readily employed,” he assured.

By Yaw Kyei