Can Kotoku Royals bounce back against Berekum Chelsea today?

Debutants Kotoku Royals will host Ber­ekum Chelsea on Match Day 11 of the bet­Pawa Premier League today at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

The Akim Oda-based outfit are yet to find their rhythm in their maiden campaign, having won a single game out of 10.

They chalked a 1-0 victory over Accra Lions on opening day with the remaining nine games ending in defeats and only one goalless draw against Nsoatreman on Match Day 3.

The Royals could be facing the wrath of the visitors who have managed a win, a draw and one defeat in their last three games and now occupy the 11th position on the league log.

Sadly, Kotoku Royals will be without trainer Seth Ablade who was relieved of his duties, leaving the responsibility to assistant Aka­kpo Patron.

Languishing bottom of the table with just four points, the Royals must defy the odds to amass all three points against the Biribies who have conceded three defeats, three victories with four ending in draws.

The hosts will also have to do without the services of forward Augustine Boakye, who is current­ly on national assignment with the Black Galaxies in Algeria for the CHAN tournament.

The stalwart forward would have played a huge role in their quest for win, having scored their only goal this season in nine games.

With the top form of Mezack Afriyie, who tops the scorer’s chat with six goals, the swift forward will be a hard nut to crack for the home team.

Also, the individual brilliance of Kalou Outtara, Lord Amoah and Emmanuel Sarpong could be a worry for the hosts.

