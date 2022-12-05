Cameroon could’ve done better in Qatar – Song

Cameroon boss Rigobert Song was left with some regrets despite beating five-time World Cup winners Brazil in their final Group G match in Qatar.

The Indomitable Lions failed to reach the last 16 after finishing in third, two points behind the South Americans and Switzerland.

Vincent Aboubakar’s superb stoppage-time header gave Cameroon a 1-0 win on Friday, but it was not enough to progress after a defeat by the Swiss in their opener and then a 3-3 draw with Serbia.

“We did win the match but we are disappointed because we realise now we could have done better in this tournament,” Song said.

“We do have a feeling of regret but you need to look on the positive side and I am satisfied with tonight’s performance.

“I realise this was a historic victory now we have beaten Brazil, so my players should be congratulated.”

Cameroon became the first African side to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup in 1990, but have failed to progress from the group stages in six appearances at the finals since then.

Former Liverpool defender Song took charge after a third-placed finish at the Africa Cup of Nations on home soil in February, and after overcoming Algeria in a dramatic two-legged play-off to qualify, he believes his squad will have learnt from their experiences in Qatar.

“It’s a real shame that we have to go home now, but you need to look on the brighter side,” the 46-year-old said.

“We need to keep working and keep moving. I trust in my players. We are a young team and we have seen a team getting stronger and stronger.

“The World Cup helped us to learn and we have to avoid making the mistakes we did in the first two matches.”

Aboubakar’s goal at the Lusail Stadium gave Cameroon their first win at the World Cup since beating Saudi Arabia in 2002 – and also made them the first African nation to beat Brazil in the tournament’s history.

“I’m trying to get across a team spirit, that lion’s spirit, which has been the key to Cameroon teams over the years,” Song said. –BBC