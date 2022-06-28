CAF boss tips Chiefs, Pirates to win trophies again

CAF President Patrice Motsepe recently spoke of his confidence in Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates winning trophies again, not just in South Africa but in continental competition as well.

With Mamelodi Sundowns claiming their fifth league title in succession following the 2021/22 football season, Motsepe urged South Africa’s ‘Big Three’ to make their mark on the African stage.

With Amakhosi yet to taste success in CAF Competition, Pirates claimed the CAF Champions League title in the 94/95 campaign, while Downs won the tournament in 2016.

Speaking at the SA National Editors Forum this past Saturday, Motsepe said that Sundowns, along with Chiefs and Pirates, need to do better on the continental stage but is confident that the South African sides will have success in years to come.

“If you look at how Mamelodi Sundowns won the titles, they have done a good job and they have to win in Africa,” Motsepe said as per the Sowetan Live.

“They’ve got to prove themselves on the continent. All I’m saying is, Kaizer Chiefs will win trophies because we need them to win trophies.

“Orlando Pirates will win trophies as well. We need them to win trophies. There are challenges in SA football but I’m confident that they will do well and grow and will be among the best in the continent.

“SA football needs Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, AmaZulu and all those clubs.” – africanonline.com