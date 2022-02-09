C/R minister inaugurates dev c’ttees

The Central Regional Minister, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, has inaugurated a number of committees to work towards the transformation of the region.

It falls in line with the Central Region 2030 Development Strategy, being spearheaded by the Regional Minister, the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), traditional authorities and other stakeholders.

The strategy focuses on social; economic; governance and infrastructure as well as environment and human settlement.

The development dimensions had been subdivided into nine strategic focus areas,and the committees are on education, health; tourism and business development.

The others are youth and technology development; environment and sanitation; infrastructure; agribusiness and security.

Mrs Assan explained that, the committees would facilitate the development of a regional roadmap framework using specific sectors of the regional economy.

That, she said, would drive the sustained economic growth and inclusive development for citizens of the region.

Mrs Asan said though successive governments have made development interventions to create an enabling environment for growth and development of the country and the region, the overwhelming resource potentials remained under exploited for the benefit of the region.

She, therefore, underscored the need for the development of homegrown strategies to spur a radical shift in the structure of the regional economy.

Mrs Assan noted that, such move create enabling environment for economic growth and human development.

The Central Regional Coordinating Council, she explained, decided to bring together a wide spectrum of stakeholders to join forces, discuss, share knowledge and develop a strategic blueprint that would chart the development of the region.

The Regional Minister said, the committees had been charged with the paramount responsibility to produce results within the timeframe stipulated in the terms of reference.

Mrs Assan said the committees were expected to conduct situational analysis of key topics under the strategic area.

She also said, the various committees would identify set of goals and specific objectives and propose potential strategies required for addressing the identified challenges and needs in relation to the strategic area.

Mrs Assan said, the committees were expected to develop action and budget plans while proposing potential funding sources for the strategic area.

She noted that the contributions made by the various committees would help the region in achieving the vision of transforming, creating job opportunities as well as harnessing the area’s rich potentials for the benefit of the people.

“We have to show collective leadership to make our dream become a reality”, she said.

The president of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu VIII, praised the authorities for initiating the Central Region 2030 Development Strategy.

He urged the people to consider the new strategy as a call to duty and contribute their quota towards its realisation.

Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu pledged the Central Regional House of Chiefs’support for the development agenda aimed at repositioning the region as a preferred destination.

