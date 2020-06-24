C/R Minister commends school heads for COVID-19 combat readiness

The Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has commended senior high schools in the region for the preparations they have put in place to welcome final year SHS students as well as SSS two ( gold track) students.

He said “per what I have seen so far, the schools are ready and we urged both students and teachers to comply with the established protocols.”

Mr Duncan expressed this when he toured some senior high schools in the Cape Coast metropolis to acquaint himself with health protocols instituted to keep the students safe from the COVID-19.

He was accompanied by the Central Regional Police Commander, Commissioner of Police (COP) Paul Manly Awini, the Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Akosua Sarpong and the Regional Director of Education, Mrs Martha Agyemang.

The visit was to have first hand information on their level of preparedness for welcoming both final year SHS students as well as form two students on the gold track.

Some of the schools visited were Wesley Girls School, Holy Child School, Adisadel College, St Augustine’s College, Academy of Christ the King, and Aggrey Memorial Zion School.

Mr Duncan indicated that placing of Veronica buckets, taking of temperature of students and record of parents, among other things, by the schools meant that the heads of the schools were not taking chances.

He further reiterated the government’s commitment in supporting the schools to create a conducive atmosphere to prevent the spread of the virus in the institutions.

The regional minister urged the heads of all schools not to relent on their oars as the nation adopts measures to halt the spread of the pandemic.

Mr Duncan commended the regional directors of health and education for their efforts at sensitising people on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, he expressed appreciation to COP Awini for ensuring the enforcement of the various safety protocols put in place to prevent the spread of the virus.

Mr Duncan applied to media practitioners and journalists in the region to avoid sensationalism and also crosscheck information before publishing such.

All the heads of the various SHS visited indicated that they were adequately prepared to welcome the form three SHS students as well as the form two students on the gold track.

“We are ready to welcome our students to campus since we have received our face masks, Veronica buckets, sanitisers and thermometer guns” the headmistress of the Holy Child, Mrs Anastasia Thomford Okyere said.

She said, as of 3:30 p.m. on Monday, a total of 480 students had arrived at the school, adding that the school was expecting 439 and 343 form three and forms two students respectively.

For her part, the headmistress for Wesley Girls High School, Mrs Kay Oppong Nkrumah said that the school had put in place strict protocols on campus to ensure that the students were protected.

At the Mfantsipim School, the headmaster, Rev. Ebenezer Aidoo, told the minister and his team that the school had made provision for all staff to pass through a designated point of entry which, he said, would result in the registering of all students before they would be allowed to enter the school.

From David O. Yarboi-Tetteh, Cape Coast