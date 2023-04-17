Businessman petitions Housing Minister over East Legon plot of land

A Ghanaian busi­nessman, Nana Osei Kyeretwie Prempeh, has petitioned the Ministry of Works and Housing over a plot of land at East Legon another business tycoon allegedly wants to appro­priate illegally.

According to Nana Kyeretwie, the said land was bequeathed to him and four other siblings by his late mother, Madam Stella Ababio, but alleged that one Madam Alberta Huppenbauer, with the tacit support of the Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly and some of its officials, had entered the land trying to claim it without proper documentation.

“I am the legal and beneficial owner of Plot No. 138, Monro­via Road, East Legon Residential Area, Accra. My late mother bequeathed the said land to me and four other siblings who sub­sequently disclaimed and surren­dered their interest to me.

“My late mother, Madam Stella Ababio, acquired the land by Deed of Assignment dated September 12, 1984 (the Assignment) from Mr Edward Yaw Nkansah, who assigned his unexpired 92 years Leasehold interest in the land to my late mother.

“Our late mother built her residential home on the said land and quietly enjoyed her property throughout her lifetime without any interference whatsoever from anyone.

“Mr Edward Yaw Nkansah had acquired the said land from the Government of Ghana by Lease dated June 2, 1977 and registered at the Lands Registry, Accra, as No.535/1985,” he said

Nana Osei Kyeretwie further states in his petition that his family rented the house to tenants after his mother’s death and that during the period, the tenants occupied the property and since their deliv­ery of possession of the property “I have witnessed several acts of interference and trespass by associates and assigns of Madam Roberta Huppenbauer and her husband, Mr Daniel Mckorley re­garding my land and that of other neighbours ie Emerita Prof. Eliz­abeth Ardayfio -Schandorf and Madam Afua Takyiaw Frimpong.”

“Their acts have culminated in squatters and others encroaching on the lands in the reservation and the stream. Indeed, this is not the first time the reservation for the stream in question has been interfered with.

“Their acts caused the Accra Metropolitan Assembly on or about 2012 to obtain a Restraining Order against them for interfering with the reservation as well as the stream,” he added.

He is therefore, appealing to the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Asenso Boakye, who has vowed to demolish all structures on waterways to, as a matter of urgency, address this situation before it gets out of hands since all attempt to get the Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly and the Ghana Police Service find lasting solution to this issue has failed.

BY TIMES REPORTER