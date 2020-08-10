Businessman in court for allegedly defrauding 2 military officers of GH₵45,000

Businessman, Patrick Adotevi, who allegedly defrauded two lieutenants of the Ghana Armed Forces of GH₵45,000, under the pretext of purchasing Toyota Highlander and Yaris, has appeared before an Accra circuit court.

Adotevi aged 51, charged for defrauding by false pretence, had pleaded guilty with an explanation, saying he normally purchased vehicles from Togo, but his father fell sick and he used the money to take care of him (father).



Adotevi pleaded with the court, presided by Ms Evelyn Asamoah, to give him time to refund the money, explaining that the father died, and he pleaded with the senior army officers to give him time to refund their monies. Instead, they brought him to court.



Chief Inspector Emmanuel Haligah, who held brief for Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Fuseinu Yakubu, told the court that Adotevi had told the police to give him some time to refund the money.



Chief Insp Haligah said the police did not see Adotevi again, after he was granted police enquiry bail six months ago.



The court entered a plea of not guilty and admitted him GH₵80,000.00 bail with three sureties, two of whom are to be public servants earning not less than GH₵1,000.00.



The matter was adjourned to August 31 for case management conference.



Prosecution said that the complainant’s (name withheld) are with the defense MT Battalion and Military Police respectively.



The court heard that in 2019, Adotevi portrayed himself as a car dealer to the complainants and said he could help them secure vehicles with customs documents and duties duly paid.



Prosecution said accused made advanced payments of GH₵30,000 and GH₵15,000 for Toyota Highlander and Yaris respectively.



The complainants, the prosecution said became suspicious of the accused and they began to track him.



Prosecution said accused was located at Anyako in the Volta Region where a report was made and the matter was transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department Police Headquarters.



During investigations, the prosecution said, Adotevi admitted taking monies to supply the army officer with vehicles, but failed to do so.



Adotevei was admitted to bail and he was asked to report to the police, but he jumped bail and his surety could also not be traced. – GNA