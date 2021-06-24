Businessman appeals to CJ to intervene in case

A businessman has appealed to the Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah to personally intervene in a case in which he (businessman) could suffer injustice.

Mr Kwame Wadaada in a petition to the Chief Justice and copied the GhanaianTimes said judgement was delivered in a criminal case in which he is a complaint but efforts to get a copy of the judgement had proved unsuccessful.

The judgement was delivered on March 25, 2021, by the Accra Circuit Court “9” then presided over by Mrs Afi Agbanu Kumardo, who is now a High Court Judge.

Three months would be up tomorrow, Friday, June 25 and Mr Wadaada feared he would forfeit his right to appeal the decision of the circuit court which went in favour of the accused.

According to him, when the judge read the judgement, she only said the accused were acquitted and discharged without assigning reasons.

The businessman attached a copy of his letter requesting a copy of the judgement to the Registrar of the circuit court dated May 19, 2021 to the petition noting that he subsequently followed up all to no avail.

He said when he first appealed to the Chief Justice over the conduct of the judge, Justice Agbanu allegedly rushed to deliver judgement few days later.

Mr Wadaada noted that miscarriage of justice would be occasioned if the Chief Justice does not intervene immediately to enable him get a copy of the judgement, study it and appeal the case.

The case has dragged on for five years with several adjournments.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA