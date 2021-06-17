Businessman accused of murdering wife granted GH¢200,000 bail

A businessman, Prince Charles Dedjoe, accused of murdering the wife, was last Friday granted GH¢200,000 bail with two sureties by an Accra High Court.





The court presided over by Mr Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, ordered Dedjoe to report to the police once every two weeks pending the trial.





Dedjoe, is accused of allegedly murdering his wife, Lilian Dedjoe, a 43-year-old trader, at East Legon, Accra, after beating her with slippers.

Accused through his lawyer, battled for bail on a number of occasions, and Madina District Court earlier remanded him into custody, after it had turned down bail application.





On May 25, this year, Dedjoe filed a motion on notice for an order of bail pending trial.





Anastacia Karimu, an Assistant Attorney, opposed the motion for bail pending trial on June 8.



However, the Accra High Court after hearing the arguments made by the defence counsel and the State Attorney, admitted Dedjoe to bail.





He is expected to appear before the Madina District Court on June 18, for the substantive case.





Dedjoe has had his plea reserved following a charge of murder preferred against him.





Mr Karimu said the complainant is the father of Lilian Dedjoe, Mr Charles Seth Bladzu, a retired administrator, residing at Sogakope in the Volta Region.





Lilian Dedjoe was married to Dedjoe and both lived at East Legon, Accra, but





on March 1, this year, a misunderstanding ensued between Dedjoe and Lilian, during which Dedjoe allegedly assaulted Lilian, who sustained injuries and later went to the Madina Police Polyclinic for treatment.





Prosecution said when Lilian returned home, her condition deteriorated and on March 6, 2021, she went into coma and was rushed to the Lister Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.





The police arrested Dedjoe and during investigations he admitted assaulting the deceased with slippers. – GNA