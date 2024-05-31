Businessman accused of GH¢289,600 visa fraud remanded

The Adenta Circuit Court has remanded Faisal Moro, a businessman, over alleged GH¢289,600 visa fraud.

Moro is accused of collecting the amount to provide some peo­ple with German visas.

The visas, however, turned out to be forged when two of the vic­tims presented them at the airport, to travel abroad.

Moro, who was charged with defrauding by false pretences, pleaded not guilty, and told the court “I am trying to solve the issue for the complainants to travel abroad but I have not been given the chance.”

The court, presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Kwadam, ordered the police to verify Moro’s place of abode and sureties for bail consideration, and adjourned the case to June 11.

Chief Inspector Anim Darko, prosecuting, stated that the com­plainant, Peter Kwabena Addai, is a businessman, who lives in Adenta Frafraha, and Moro also resides in Dansoman, Accra.

The court heard that the com­plainant was introduced to Moro by his friend, Appiah Kubi, as an “agent who had secured visas for many people including him.”

Chief Insp Darko said the complainant contacted Moro, who agreed to assist in securing visas for some people.

The prosecution said Addai gave Moro seven passports to start the process of visa acquisition, and later Moro returned two passports with visas and informed the com­plainant that “these two are ready and scheduled to travel on April 13, 2024.”

Following this, GH¢289,600 was paid into Moro’s Cal Bank account, according to the prose­cution.

Chief Insp Darko said when Moro went to the airport to assist the two who had visas to travel to Spain and Germany through Heathrow Airport, in the United Kingdom.

The prosecution said that during the check-in process, the visas and tickets were discovered to be fake, and the individuals were denied permission to travel.

The court heard that Moro ad­mitted to the offence in his caution statement to the police. —GNA