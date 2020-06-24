Foriegn

Burnley condemn ‘White Lives Matter’ plane banner

June 24, 2020
0 Less than a minute

Burnley ‘strongly condemn’ a White Lives Matter plane banner which flew over Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium at the start of a Premier League game between both sides.

The plane carrying the racist messaging appeared shortly after players from both teams took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

There was no indication who had organised the plane and banner, but Burnley Football Club have condemned it.

“Burnley Football Club strongly condemns the actions of those responsible for the aircraft and offensive banner that flew over The Etihad Stadium on Monday evening,” Burnley have said in an official statement.

“We wish to make it clear that those responsible are not welcome at Turf Moor.

“This, in no way, represents what Burnley Football Club stands for and we will work fully with the authorities to identify those responsible and issue lifetime bans.

“The club has a proud record of working with all genders, religions and faiths through its award-winning Community scheme, and stands against racism of any kind.”

All players in the 12 Premier League games since the restart of the season after the Covid-19 stoppage have worn ‘Black Lives Matter’ on their shirts in place of their names as the league formally joined the international protest campaign sparked by the death last month of George Floyd, a Black man, while in Minneapolis police custody.

– Eurosport

Show More

Related Articles

Photo of Zidane annoyed by talk of referees favouring Madrid

Zidane annoyed by talk of referees favouring Madrid

June 24, 2020

McTominay signs newUnited deal

June 24, 2020
Photo of Liverpool look for City favour … after derby deadlock

Liverpool look for City favour … after derby deadlock

June 23, 2020
Photo of Jordan Ayew lauded

Jordan Ayew lauded

June 23, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close
Close