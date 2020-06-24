Burnley condemn ‘White Lives Matter’ plane banner

Burnley ‘strongly condemn’ a White Lives Matter plane banner which flew over Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium at the start of a Premier League game between both sides.

The plane carrying the racist messaging appeared shortly after players from both teams took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

There was no indication who had organised the plane and banner, but Burnley Football Club have condemned it.

“Burnley Football Club strongly condemns the actions of those responsible for the aircraft and offensive banner that flew over The Etihad Stadium on Monday evening,” Burnley have said in an official statement.

“We wish to make it clear that those responsible are not welcome at Turf Moor.

“This, in no way, represents what Burnley Football Club stands for and we will work fully with the authorities to identify those responsible and issue lifetime bans.

“The club has a proud record of working with all genders, religions and faiths through its award-winning Community scheme, and stands against racism of any kind.”

All players in the 12 Premier League games since the restart of the season after the Covid-19 stoppage have worn ‘Black Lives Matter’ on their shirts in place of their names as the league formally joined the international protest campaign sparked by the death last month of George Floyd, a Black man, while in Minneapolis police custody.

– Eurosport