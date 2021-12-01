Bridge on Kintampo-New Longolo road fixed…following Ghanaian Times publication

The bridge linking Kintampo and New Longolo in the Bono East Region has been reconstructed, following Ghanaian Times publication on October 30, about its destruction by heavy rains.

Mr. Agyeman Duah expressed gratitude to the Ghanaian Times for the publication which caught the attention of the Roads and Highways Minister and other key stakeholders, adding that “you are indeed a great newspaper “.

When the Ghanaian Times visited the place on Friday, it was discovered that free movement of vehicles carrying goods and services across the new bridge, thus bringing back economic life to the 46 communities which were cut off following the torrential rain.

Workers with their construction equipment were also seen busy onsite to complete the stretch of the road which was also affected by the floods.

A teacher, Michael Yorke, who uses the road daily to work with his motorbike, said he was full of joy to see the broken bridge fixed, adding that “we hope the road will also be done soon to bounce back local economy and the livelihood of the people.”

A driver, Mr. Fosuhene Addo, said he was greatly affected by the collapsed bridge and commended the Kintampo North Municipal Assembly for coming to the aid of the people by constructing a new bridge.

The Assemblymember for Asanteakwa Electoral Area, Mr. Agyeman Duah said:

“Teachers, farmers, traders, and drivers among other users of the stretch have now heaved a sigh of relief. Peace and stability have been restored in the area” he indicated.

The Kintampo North Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Isaac Baffoe Ameyaw, disclosed that the reconstruction of the bridge delayed due to the rains, saying that the contractor resumed work on-site to fix the bridge.

Mr. Ameyaw commended the Bono East Regional Minister, Mr. Adu Gyan, and the Ministry of Roads and Highways for their effort in getting other deplorable roads in the municipality fixed.

It is recalled that on September 30, the Ghanaian Times published the plight of the residents after the heavy rains destroyed the only bridge linking at least 46 communities in the area.

Consequently, the chiefs and people of the area sent an urgent appeal to the Ministry of Roads and Highways (MRH) and other allied agencies, to fix the broken bridge to restore the movement of people and vehicles.

The Krontihene of Mo Traditional Council, Nana Adjei Adinkra II, also disclosed that the 27- kilometer road had been in bad state since 2003, coupled with the washing away of the bridge

Nana Adjei Adinkra mentioned some of the affected communities as Asantekwa, Basabasa, Nyabia, Wella, Gomboi, New Longolo, Challa, Nkwanta, Ayoya, and Mansie among others saying that ” residents are helpless “.

“About 95 per cent of teachers in the affected communities lived in Kintampo and have not been able to use the road thereby impeding effective teaching and learning in the area”, the chief told the Ghanaian Times.

