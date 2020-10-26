Boxing prospect Gorsh joins L&B Boxing Management stable

A young and promising Ghanaian boxer, Selassie Gorsh, has on Thursday signed a three-year contract with L&B Boxing Management Syndicate.

The boxer, who trains at the Bronx gym under the tutelage of trainer Carl Lokko, has already set a target to win a world title in the next two years.

This he hopes to achieve with support from his new management which is expected to hand the boxer his pro debut in December.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, an emotional Gorsh expressed gratitude to his management especially Mr Lokko for giving him the opportunity to rise to the top.

The 20-year-old said he would leave no stone unturned in his quest to be at the top in the sport.

The boxer who fell out with his trainer Lokko a few years ago, also took the opportunity to apologize to him and promised to use the current opportunity to make things right.

Carl Lokko said he was looking forward to a better working relationship with Gorsh; urging him to remain disciplined in order to achieve their objectives and possibly renew their contract with the new management.

Executive Director of L&B, Peter Nash Quarcoo said they were committed to provide the boxer with the right resources to climb his professional ladder.

Present at the signing was Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) executive, Yoofi Boham and boxing enthusiast, Alhaji Theophilus Tagoe.

BY MICHAEL D.ABAYATEYE