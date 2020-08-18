‘Boxers, fans, officials can’t wait for return of the sport’

President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Peter Zwennes, has iterated his assertion on the devastation that COVID-19 pandemic had caused the pugilistic sport.

According to him, the GBA is now finding ways to recover and stand firm again.

Speaking on GTV Sports Plus special programme on boxing, he said the GBA has studied various guidelines from the world sanctioning bodies like the WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO who have allowed other jurisdictions to start organising bouts.

“We are also coming up with measures and precautions to get Ghana boxing back.”

He said boxing has started in other jurisdictions with no crowd, “and we must be able to do same as fans watch in the luxury of their homes.”

Mr Zwennes, however, noted that it would not be easy to beam bouts to people’s homes as all the boxers, officials and security must be tested of COVID-19, “because securing sponsorship and TV rights is not so easy to come by.”

He said that the GBA was working closely with the Trust Sports Emporium (TSE) and other stakeholders and promoters to come up with a package.

He was of the view that organising bouts with few or no fans had been done before with the MetroTV/ Mortein Fight Nights, and says it can be improved.

The GBA boss appealed to President Akufo Addo and the Ministry of Youth and Sports to ease restrictions on boxing so that the boxers who have been starved for some time can make some ends meet.

He stated that boxing had given the nation many honours and laurels, “so they should be considered and supported.”

Other boxing promoters who were on the programme were Mr Michael Annan of Dons Promotions and Mr Ellis Quaye of Cabic Promotions who supported the return of boxing as soon as possible since their investments over the few months had been wasted.

Ring officials of international repute, Ataa Eddie Pappoe and Mr Michael Neequaye also contributed via Zoom and said they could not wait for the return of boxing.

Others who were on the show via Zoom were trainer and manager of Bronx Gym, Carl Lokko as well as world contenders, Patrick Allotey and Obodai Sai.

Carl Lokko said COVID-19 gave the sport a big blow, “but we are finding ways to adjust our training programmes and keep the boxers focused.”

Mr Annan stated that boxing was big business, and it was high time the sports authorities understood the game very well.

He noted that Ghana had talent but other nations like South Africa, Namibia and Tanzania who were investing more are taking over in Africa.