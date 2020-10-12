Botsyo Nkegbe grabs SWAG Sports Personality award

Para-athlete, Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe joined the list of elite Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Sports Personality of the Year award victors when he was crowned the latest winner of the sports writers’ flagship award on Saturday at its 45th edition.

The award category, dominated by footballers and boxers, was handed to Botsyo after a sterling performance in the year 2019 in paralympic sports.

The event was attended by high profile personalities including the Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah, Supreme Court judge, Mr Tanko Amadu who represented the Chief Justice, Anin Yeboah, Serlom Adadevoh, Chief Executive of headline sponsors of the event, MTN, award winners and other guests from the sports and corporate sector.

Botsyo was full of gratitude to the Sports Ministry, the National Sports Authority (NSA), the Para Sports Federation and individuals and organizations that have supported his quest to put Ghana on the para sports map.

Over 15 other awards were presented in addition to previous one given to winners in the build up to Saturday’s event to reduce the numbers as part of effort to adhere to Covid-19 protocols.

In hockey, Ernest Opoku and Elizabeth Opoku were crowned the best players in the male and female categories while Joseph Paul Amoah and Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah grabbed the same gong for athletics.

Amoanimaa doubled his awards on the evening when she was declared the Prospect of the Year award winner.

Nii Otoo Larkyne, a weightlifting coach, was adjudged the Coach of the Year award winner with Richard Commey grabbing the Professional Boxer of the Year award while Shakur Samed won the Amateur Boxer of the Year award.

Asante Kotoko’s Felix Annan and Elizabeth Addo grabbed the male and female Footballer of the Year gongs while Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew won the Foreign Footballer of the Year award.

Christian Amoah and Winifred Ntumi emerged the best as weightlifters in the male and female category just as Benson Adom Addo and Henrietta Armah did in taekwondo.

The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA), Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) and the Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF) were adjudged SWAG’s top three federations.

BY ANDREW NORTEY