BOST donates 32,000 books to Buipe schools

The Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) on Tuesday presented 32, 000 books to 16 schools at Buipe in the Central Gonja District in the Savannah Region on Tuesday.

Presenting the items on behalf of the Managing Director of BOST, Edwin Provencal, the Cor­porate Affairs Manager, Mr Yaw Antwi-Dadzi explained that the gesture was part of the organisa­tion’s corporate social responsi­bility in the area of education to alleviate the cost of educational materials on parents as well as to encourage education among the children.

The donation forms part of the company’s promise to donate a total of 100, 000 exercise books to 54 schools in its operational area.

He said education was the best way to end poverty and also to em­power individuals to achieve their purposes in life, adding, “that is why we are supporting them with the basic educational materials.”

Mr Antwi-Dadzi said the gesture was also in response of a survey conducted by BOST last year in schools within their operational communities to ascertain the basic educational materials the schools need in order to support them acquire them.

A digital projector was also presented to the Buipe District Assembly Junior High School on a request by the school manage­ment to enhance their teaching and learning.

Mr Antwi- Dadzi said sup­porting children with educational materials played a very important role in their academic performance in modelling them to become responsible future leaders.

The Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II commended BOST for its con­tribution in the development of the district, especially in the area of education.

He said the initiative would help encourage more children to be in school which would reduce school drop-out, especially among girls.

Mr Salifu Natogmah, the Com­munications Manager at BOST, urged the beneficiary students to take their studies seriously in order to become responsible citizens in the future.

Mr Dogor Hope Kwame, the Headmaster of Buipe District Assembly JHS on behalf of the district educational director com­mended BOST for its support and said, the books would play a very critical role in the academic perfor­mance of the children in the area.

