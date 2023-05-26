Book on unique leadership style launched

A 104-paged book modeled on the unique leadership style of the biblical King Solomon of Israel has been launched in Accra.

Titled: Building Generals-the Solomon method and authored by Pastor George Ohene Kwakye of the Sanctuary of Grace Bible Church at Bubuashie,the four chapters book focuses on building strong foundations and finishing with great expectations.

Launching the book, Pastor Kwakye said there were many people who go into leadership positions without knowing exactly what to do to win hearts of the people adding the book was designed as a guide for successful leadership.

The first chapter of the book “Begin with God” deals with the systematic processes God adopted in creating the world where he emphasised how the earth was without form, and void with darkness upon the face of the deep.”

The chapter two ‘’Dig Deeper’’ seeks to address the glory of God and how he conceals things, for kings to search out.

In chapter three “God in the people’’ also reflect on God making man in his own image and likeness while chapter four “Remain positive” focuses on understanding a heart to judge thy people that I may discern between good and bad.

Pastor George Ohene Kwakye who is a conference speaker and youth advocate said his passion for ministry was to raise the youth in the body of Christ, leading their lives into living by the mirror side of the word of God and a lover of songs and with great care for children

Pastor Eric King Botchwey, the Head Pastor of Sanctuary of Grace Bible Church admonished Christians to grab a copy of the book, stressing that it covers all aspect of Christian values.

He advised the author to remain focused in the Lord for his guidance in order to produce good quality books for the Christian fraternity.

BY EBO GORMAN