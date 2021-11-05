BONABOTO donates GH¢5,100 to musician suffering from cancer of kidney

The Bolgatanga, Nangodi, Bongo and Tongo (BONABOTO), Association United States of America (USA), Chicago branch, has donated GH¢5,100 toFru-assahAtanga,58,musician,to enable her undergo cancer of the kidney treatment.

The donation, which was made in Accra, followed a video posted on BONABOTO Chicago platform by a member of the association, Pastor Nat Awuni, soliciting support forAtanga.

The BONABOTO Chicago branch, comprised of people from Bolgatanga, Nangodi, Bongo and Tongo and their environs, with the president of the group as KassimAbubakari.

Presenting the money on behalf of the Association, Chief Inspector Benard Azagisnaba of the Police Headquarters, in Accra,said,Atanga’s condition attracted members, who were touched to contributemoney to assist him (Atanga) in his treatment.

Chief InspAtangaassured of association’s continuous support for the musician in ensuring his recovery.

Chief InspAzagisnabasaid BONABOTO, whichhas branches in Ghana and the diaspora, supports communities and promote the welfare of the people.

Ms Della Adjo Hayes, a musician, who received the donation on behalf of Atanga, thanked members of the Association for the gesture,saying it would enable Atanga pay for medical expenses.

She said Fru-assah Atanga has been in the music circles for the past decades and contributed his quota to the music industry.

‘’Fru-assah Atanga who is producer, song writer, teacher, sound engineerhas contributed his quota to music industry and even supported girl’s band, ’’, Ms Hayes said.

She appealed to philanthropists and organisations to support Atanga, who had been diagnosed with the disease for the past one year.

BY ANITA NYARKO-YIRENKYI