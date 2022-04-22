BoG appoints Professor Festus EboTurkson as external member of MPC

The Board of Directors of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) has appointed Professor Festus EboTurkson, as an external member of the BoG Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

A statement issued by the BoG in Accra yesterday, said the appointment was in line with section 27(3) (E) of the BoG 2002 (Act 612) as amended by the BoG (Amendment) Act, 2016 (Act 918).

The statement said Prof. Festus EboTurkson, an Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Ghana, replaces Dr John K. Kwakye who retired as an External Member of the MPC having served the statutory term limit.

It said Prof.Turkson is a development economist with specialisation in macro economics and finance, monetary and financial economics, small and medium enterprises development, industrial policy, applied micro econometrics and international trade policy and finance.

The statement said Prof.Turkson had teaching and consultancy career spanning over 20 years.

“He holds a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Nottingham and is a member of the Leverhulme Centre for Research on Globalisation and Economic Policy of the School of Economics of the Nottingham University,” it said.

The statement said Prof.Turkson “is also a member of many years’ standing of the African Economic Research Consortium.”

“The Board of Directors of the Bank of Ghana extends warm appreciation to DrKwakye for his contributions to monetary policy deliberations and formulation during his tenure,” it said.

The Board of Bank of Ghana is confident that Professor Turkson will be an important addition to the membership of the MPC and will contribute his vast experience to the work of the MPC.