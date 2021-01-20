Boakye –Yiadom wants good salary for GHPL players

Black Stars and former Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye – Yiadom says there should be a minimum base salary for individuals who play in the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

The 27-year old prolific striker who is a product of Bechem United expressed disappointment at how players are remunerated in Ghana despite their efforts.

“I don’t mean to offend any team owner with what I am saying but I think if a player wakes up every day to train, play and wants to do his best to take a club to the highest level we all can help that person.

“Ghana is one of the countries capable of developing players to the highest level but excuse my language if a player is receiving GH¢ 500 or GH¢1000 and that person has rent to pay and has a girlfriend or wife with kids, it’s a difficult situation to combine.

“If there can be sponsors that can help to introduce a base salary to cushion them to carry on their job without stressing the Ghanaian league, it will be one of the best,” he stated on Citi TV.

