Boadu taunts Kotoko after deadlock …as Ogum targets improved second round performance

Hearts of Oak Head Coach, Samuel Boadu, believes rivals Asante Kotoko rode on luck to snatch a point in their goalless draw outstanding Match Day Seven clash of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum

According to the Hearts gaffer, his side deserves to have won despite their failure to convert the squandered chances.

“There was no way for Kotoko to beat Hearts even if we had fielded the youth side (Auroras).”

Speaking to journalists after the ‘Super Clash,’ Boadu dismissed an assertion from Kotoko’s coach, suggesting that they (Kotoko) forced the best performance from the Phobians on Sunday.”

But in the view of the defending champions coach, Hearts was the better side on the day and could have smiled home with all three points.

“This was not one of our best games;our game against Legon Cities which we played against their goalkeeper (Eric Ofori Antwi) was our best. We virtually played and did everything but he stood between us and victory,” Boadu said.

“If we had used our junior team (Auroras FC) against Kotoko today, they will still not be able to score us.” he added.

Hearts will kick start their second round campaign against Legon Cities in an Accra derby on February 26 as leaders Kotoko will make a trip to Dawu to face Dreams on February 27.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko Head Coach, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum has praised his charges after the 0-0 stalemate with rivals Hearts of Oak in an outstanding Match Day Seven clash at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

“It was a wonderful performance from the team. We looked very compact and played good possessive game in the middle of the park and created a few chances but were wasted.”

“Coming on the road to play in the manner we played I think is good for them, the team and our confidence. That’s how the game is sometimes. If you get the chances and you don’t convert them, you can lose. There are times like today when it will end in a stalemate.”

Addressing the media after the game, the University of Cape Coast (UCC) lecturer mentioned that his side will step up their game and shun complacency.

“We will step up our performance in the second round. If you look at the way they played, there is a lot of quality and talents. We will step up and I’m sure we will play better in the second round.”

BY LINUS SIAW NARTEY