Boadu rues missed chances against Oly

Hearts of Oak Head Coach, Samuel Boadu, has attributed the failure to get all three points from the Accra derby against rivals Olympics to the inability to convert the numerous chances that came their way.

Hearts dropped valuable points on Sunday after drawing 1-1 with Great Olympics in the Accra derby.





That aside, Boadu believes referee’s decisions on the evening went against them, pointing out that Isaac Mensah’s shot that hit the cross bar before hitting the turf crossed the goal line and should have been awarded a goal.



“It was a good game as both teams exhibited their talent. We had numerous opportunities which we couldn’t take but I believe we scored a clear goal which was disallowed.





Emmanuel Nettey put the Phobians ahead with a 25-yard screamer in the 51st minute, with Maxwell Abbey Quaye cancelling it through a header 20 minutes later.

One hundred and sixty police plus 10 MTTU personnel were on duty for the match alongside 15 stadium security, 10 fire service personnel and 30 stewards from Great Olympics and an additional 40 soldiers to maintain calm.

Hearts started as the aggressors and created chances but messed those opportunities that came their way, including the screamer off the foot of Isaac Mensah in the 23rd minute of the game.

Earlier, Kwadwo Obeng Junior missed two great opportunities in the 10th and 20th minutes to put the Phobians ahead.

Nettey, however, broke the deadlock with a rocket of a shot into the roof of the net to open the scoring with Olympics losing their goalkeeper in the process.

Twenty minutes later, Oly pulled parity with a goal from Maxwell Abbey Quaye.

Abdul Manaf Mudasiru had the glorious opportunity to win the day for the ‘Dade Boys’ but after ‘stealing’ the ball from goalkeeper Richard Attah he failed to maintain his composure and shot over the goal line.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY