Boadu hunted by Top 4 failure

Accra Hearts of Oak Head Coach, Samuel Boadu, may have won the prestigious MTN FA Cup competition but is still hunted by the failure to snatch a top four position on the Ghana Premier League (GPL) table.

“Our joy would have been whole if we had cemented a top four position on the league table. We placed sixth which is also respectable but our status on Ghana football would not permit us to celebrate such a feat.”

Boadu expressed these sentiments on Sunday when he guided Hearts of Oak to win their 12th MTN FA Cup competition at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Coming on the back of four Premier League defeats in the final stretch of the competition, Hearts made a big bounce with a 2-1 victory over high-flying Bechem United in the FA Cup final.

The Hunters took a deserving lead 45 minutes into the first half but the Phobians responded immediately to snatch the equalizer in the first half additional time through Caleb Amankwah who fired home from close range.

Sensational Daniel Barnie Afriyie registered what proved to be the winning goal on the 61st minute to end the club’s season on an exciting note.

In a post-match interview, Boadu congratulated his charges for fighting hard to overcome the stubborn Bechem side, adding that, “this is a character of champions. We deserve it.”

But Boadu expressed disappointment about the team’s position on the league table, feeling that their sixth position was not a true reflection.

That notwithstanding, Coach Boadu urges fans to rally behind the club as they embark on another campaign to Africa in the CAF Confederations Cup competition.