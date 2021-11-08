Black Stars to leave for South Africa tomorrow

A 28-man Black Stars team would leave Accra tomorrow for South Africa for their penultimate Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier against the Walias of Ethiopia at the Orlando Stadium on Thursday at 3pm.

According to the spokesperson of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, the team was expected to have its full complement by close of today.

“Some of the players have started arriving since Saturday. We are expecting the rest that featured for their club side on Saturday and yesterday to join the team today.”

He said the technical team has been in constant touch with the players, positioning them mentally for the game.

Mr. Addo noted that the team would quickly fly back home to commence preparation for the final qualifier against South Africa at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday at 7pm.

The Black Stars head into this must win game with Ethiopia with a point adrift of leaders South Africa.

Cameroonian referee, Ngwa Blaise Yuven would be joined by Noupue Nguegoue Elvis Guy and Menye Mpele Rodrigue to officiate the game with Jeannot Franck as the fourth referee.

while Abdi Soud from Tanzania works as the Referee Assessor with Guish Ghebremedine Tuccu from Eritrea as the Match Commissioner.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY