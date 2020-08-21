Hot!Sports

Black Stars to get busy

August 21, 2020
Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars, will return to action in November, 2020 following the approval of the resumption dates for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the 2022 World Cup qualifiers by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).
This was communicated to member Associations on Wednesday.
CAF, in March, 2020, postponed all qualifiers indefinitely due to the Coronavirus pandemic. But the Executive Committee of the continent’s football governing body has now decided that the remaining four qualifying rounds for Cameroon 2021 will be cleared during the International football windows in November 2020 and March 2021.
The Stars were just two weeks away from locking horns with Sudan when CAF postponed the qualifiers.
The statement read: “Reference to the decision of CAF Executive Committee, during its meeting held on June 30, 2020, to postpone the final tournament of the Total Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021, to January 2022, we would like to communicate to you the new dates of the qualifiers of the Total Africa Cup of Nations 2021 and the FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022.”

