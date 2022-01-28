Black Stars forward support patients at E/R Hospital

The Emmanuel Boateng Foundation, owned by Black Stars and Dalian Yifang striker, Emmanuel Boateng, on Tuesday settled bills for 25 needy and detained patients at the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua, totaling an amount of Gh¢47,000.



The 25 were among patients detained for their inability to pay for bills accrued from consumables and drugs administered on them as well as patients on admission.



Accompanied by his father Augustine Ofori Boateng and other members of the foundation, Boateng told the Times Sports that the move was his way of supporting the less privileged in society.



“Growing up, I enjoyed a lot of support from people around me. I, therefore, felt the need to also reciprocate that gesture to people in need. This is why giving in this form has become a permanent feature with me and my foundation.”



The Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Arko Akoto-Ampaw, on behalf of the patients and management, expressed gratitude to the player and the foundation for the gesture.



“Your visit is very timely because it has come to save a lot, especially patients discharged but cannot go home because they cannot pay their bills. The visit has also eased the stress from looking after patients and having to dip our hands into our pockets for their continuous care,” Dr Arko Akoto-Ampaw said.

FROM RAYMOND ACKUMEY, KOFORIDUA