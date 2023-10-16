Black Stars fall to Mexico in friendly

Hirving Lozano and Antuna Romero gave Mexico a 2-0 win over Gha­na in an international friendly at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Lozano struck first in the 57th minute before Antuna added the second goal inside 72 minutes.

Antoine Semenyo tries to shield the ball away from his Mexican opposition

Ghana started with a three-back formation that had Stephan Ambrosius, Nicholas Opoku and Joseph Aidoo whiles Thomas Partey and Elisha Owusu part­nered in midfield.

Antoine Semenyo led the lines with Mohammed Kudus and Joseph Painstil operating on either wings as Kingsley Schin­dler and Gideon Mensah played as wingbacks.

The Black Stars had a bright start to the game but Joseph Painstil’s 14th minute cross elud­ed everyone as the ball went out of play.

Ghana was forced to make a change in the 27th minute after Joseph Aidoo made way for Ali­duSeidu after suspected ligament injury.

Stephan Ambrosius blocks a shot from Hirving Lozano

The Black Stars looked com­posed at the back and controlled key moments in the game but lacked the firepower upfront to punish the opponents.

Salis Abdul Samed came on for Thomas Partey after the

break, but it was Mexico that pressed hard as Hirvin Lozano planted home a sleek pass from midfield to give his side the lead in the 57th minute.

Ghana coach, Chris Hughton, brought on Ernest Nuamah, Jordan Ayew and Inaki Williams for Kingsley Schindler, Joseph Painstil and Antoine Semenyo.

Mexico increased the tally in the 72nd minute through Antuna Romero. The substitute beautiful­ly controlled a pass from midfield before planting the ball beyond Ghana goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

Ghana pushed men forward looking to change the dynamics of the game but Mexico held on to record their fourth successive win over Ghana.

The Black Stars will take on the United States of America at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars Gaffer, Chris Hughton, admits his side failed to cope with the intensity of the Mexican side following the 2-0 loss in the international friendly.

It was the second friendly game for the Black Stars after the Liberia win in Accra at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Hughton was yet to taste a defeat in five games during his tenure after assuming his role as Head Coach.

However, the Mexicans Head Coach, Jaime Lozano, prior to the game against the Black Stars had recorded two draws in games against Australia and Uzbekistan, put up a very strong starting 11 which had the likes of Fulham attacker, Raul Jimenez, and former Napoli, attacker Hirving Lozano.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Chris Hughton acknowledged his side came up against a very good Mexican side.

“Tough opposition, I thought in the first period we coped well, even though we didn’t create the amount of chances we should have, but I think we had reason­able amount of good control of the game.

“So in the first half period, I came in after the half time not too unhappy. I felt perhaps we could have produced a little more in the final third.

“But I think taking everything into account, I thought we did well in the first half period. The problem was in the second half period where the Mexican team upped the tempo. They are very good side and they pressed well. They have very sharp players and we struggled to cope with the intensity of their game in the second half period.”

“I thought both goals we con­ceded, from our point of view, were two poor defensive goals and then it becomes an uphill battle.–GFA