Black Starlets clinch UEFA U-16 Devt tourney

Ghana’s Black Starlets secured their third straight victory to win the UEFA U-16 Development Tournament in Serbia after beating Switzerland in their last game.

The win against Switzerland ensured Ghana won the tourney unbeaten.

A brace from Ramsey Asumadu and Bosman Debrah’s strike gave the Starlets a 3-2 win over Switzerland.

Ghana started on an impressive note,beating host nation Serbia 4-0, beat Spain in their second game before yesterday’s 3-2 win over the Swiss.

The Starlets forward Benjamin Tsivanyo won the Golden Boot after bagging five goals in three matches. –Footballghana.com